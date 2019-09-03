Anthem (ANTM) Stock Rose While Stanley Capital Management Trimmed by $1.23 Million Its Holding; Hamlin Capital Management Has Raised Its General Mls (GIS) Stake

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $257.14. About 260,216 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 8,979 shares as the company's stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 580,496 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04 million, up from 571,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 819,486 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 19,802 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation reported 344 shares. Choate Advsr holds 0.24% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 77,291 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Narwhal Capital Mgmt owns 15,550 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 6,810 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mngmt stated it has 42,547 shares. Diligent Limited reported 13,582 shares. Navellier Associate Inc accumulated 20,297 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 7,928 are held by Montecito Commercial Bank And Trust. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 399,448 shares stake. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,954 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Goelzer Investment stated it has 13,200 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 7,792 shares.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 93,112 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $109.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 90,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 13.39 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.