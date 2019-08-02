Anthem (ANTM) Stock Rose While Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Lowered Position; Inverness Counsel Increases Position in Verizon Comm (VZ)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $289.31. About 512,458 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 950.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 370,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 409,753 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 39,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 11.66M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Com Inc Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 18,750 shares to 22,337 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,829 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 68,239 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 2.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mawer Investment owns 1.51% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.59 million shares. Cv Starr Communication Tru holds 3.9% or 150,000 shares. Vestor Capital Lc stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Parsec reported 8,878 shares. Us State Bank De owns 2.86 million shares. Alethea Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 30,727 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Twin Cap Inc has invested 1.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 0.31% or 126,527 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp has 344,908 shares. Blue Chip Prns reported 215,910 shares. Illinois-based North Star Investment Mgmt has invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lee Danner And Bass invested in 46,232 shares. Altfest L J And has invested 0.8% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I’ve Been Boasting For 3 Weeks About What I Got Right, Time To Confess What I Got Wrong – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.94 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.