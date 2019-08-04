Anthem (ANTM) Stock Rose While Mitchell Capital Management Co Lowered Its Stake by $651,490; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Has Lowered Its Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 2,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,647 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 5,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,736 shares to 9,209 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet (ZMH).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

