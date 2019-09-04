Anthem (ANTM) Stock Rose While Armstrong Shaw Associates Trimmed Position; Ruggie Capital Group Decreased Position in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) as Stock Declined

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $258.1. About 1.04M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 786 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,288 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 3,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Lc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 3.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Accuvest Advsrs has invested 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Garrison Bradford & Incorporated has 2.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,667 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,758 shares. Moreover, South Texas Money Limited has 1.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 13,357 were reported by Signature Est & Inv Limited Liability Company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,805 are owned by Horseman Capital Mgmt Limited. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,113 shares. 2,465 are held by Cipher Capital L P. Lesa Sroufe And has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,063 were accumulated by Kingfisher Ltd Com. Retirement Planning invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 866 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 97.27 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.