Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose While Suvretta Capital Management Decreased Holding by $5.21 Million; As American Public Education In (APEI) Stock Value Rose, Chilton Investment Co Has Cut Its Holding by $304,920

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27M, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $261.77. About 339,450 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in American Public Education In (APEI) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 10,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.44% . The hedge fund held 22,429 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, down from 32,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in American Public Education In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 20,431 shares traded. American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has declined 25.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical APEI News: 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS PROGRAM TO REESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION MARCH 12; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SAYS COMPANY COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION PLAN ON MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – American Public Education Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q Rev $75M; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q EPS 28c; 16/03/2018 – American Public Education to Cut 48 Jobs Under Voluntary Early Retirement Plan Announced in 10-K; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Public Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APEI); 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,705 shares to 111,668 shares, valued at $27.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.52 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.