Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose While Partner Investment Management LP Cut Its Holding; Cbs New (CBS) Shares Rose While State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trimmed Its Stake

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp analyzed 1,794 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 6,928 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $75.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $286.5. About 1.22 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D analyzed 160,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.06 million, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 1.96 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.27B for 14.80 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,610 shares to 50,864 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 6,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,030 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Cap Limited Com accumulated 141,200 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 162 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt Inc reported 1.23% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cambridge Investment Research Inc invested in 0.01% or 19,145 shares. Andra Ap has 150,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 1,494 shares. New York-based Markston Ltd has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1.27 million shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 0.46% stake. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Capital Lc has invested 0.14% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Blair William & Commerce Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 332,024 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kwmg has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

