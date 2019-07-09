Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Declined While Tiger Eye Capital Has Raised Position by $2.31 Million; As Wesco Intl (WCC) Market Value Declined, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Decreased Its Position

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 406,049 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $284.74. About 922,769 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.59M for 8.64 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 649 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 107,503 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Art Advisors Lc holds 0.04% or 12,862 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Company holds 0% or 4,016 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Cap Management Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Com owns 24,550 shares. Millennium Limited Liability reported 184,585 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc reported 54,107 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Northern invested 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 145,594 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Lc reported 105,025 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 163,646 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt has invested 0.76% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Sei Com reported 31,131 shares stake.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 576,259 shares to 16.19M shares, valued at $782.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity.