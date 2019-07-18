Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Declined While Oppenheimer & Company Has Lowered by $374,946 Its Holding; Security National Bank Of So Dak Holds Position in International Business Machs C (IBM)

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 48.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.72% or $6.75 during the last trading session, reaching $149.82. About 8.89 million shares traded or 173.72% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 1,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,078 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, down from 19,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $304.28. About 945,479 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 16.47 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 53,442 shares to 916,963 shares, valued at $28.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 25,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

