Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Declined While Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Decreased Stake; Welch & Forbes Decreased Its Capital One Finl (COF) Stake by $762,291; Share Value Rose

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 9,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,948 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.52M, down from 199,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.93. About 576,090 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $304.77. About 468,704 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 7,917 shares to 193,421 shares, valued at $26.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 8,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.84 EPS, down 11.80% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.22 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 7.83 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.90 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.07% negative EPS growth.

