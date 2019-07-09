Anthem (ANTM) Stock Declined While Verus Financial Partners Has Increased Holding by $592,020; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Merriman Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.62 Million

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $284.61. About 522,632 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.55M, down from 535,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $136.63. About 11.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,206 shares to 14,753 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 119,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

