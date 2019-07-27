Anthem (ANTM) Stock Declined While Highvista Strategies Raised Its Stake; State Str (STT) Holder Lakewood Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603,000, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 185,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 815,883 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.69M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 2.30M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 120,000 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $42.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 725,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0.03% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 233,518 shares. Pension Serv holds 417,240 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp has 73,280 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 436,843 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. 150,723 were reported by Amer Int Group Inc. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Com has 0.48% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Clean Yield Group Incorporated holds 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 608 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co owns 28,280 shares. Korea Invest accumulated 215,912 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc holds 3,182 shares. Gp One Trading Lp owns 1,111 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested in 4,278 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0.05% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $29,425 activity.