Anthem (ANTM) Stake Upped by Quantres Asset Management Ltd; As Chubb (CB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Cut Stake by $335,720

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Chubb (CB) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 2,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,639 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 20,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Chubb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $150.15. About 14,129 shares traded. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 6.38% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 13/03/2018 – Grab: Partnership with Chubb Part of Launch of Grab Financial Fintech Platform; 30/05/2018 – Chubb Launches New Personal Cyber Protection Coverage; 26/04/2018 – Chubb’s New Digital Platform Helps Independent Agents Modernize the Placement and Service of Small Business Insurance; 17/05/2018 – CHUBB HOLDERS APPROVE 25TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIV BOOST BOARD D; 11/05/2018 – NRA sues N.Y. governor, regulator for ‘blacklisting campaign’; 24/04/2018 – CHUBB LTD – QTRLY P&C COMBINED RATIO WAS 90.1% COMPARED WITH 87.5% PRIOR YEAR; 03/04/2018 – CHUBB 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATES $305M AFTER TAX; 13/03/2018 – SOUTHEAST ASIA’S GRAB FORMS JOINT VENTURE WITH JAPAN’S CREDIT SAISON CO LTD 8253.T TO PROVIDE LOANS AND LENDING SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – CHUBB BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 73C/SHR FROM 71C, EST. 74C; 03/05/2018 – Chubb promotes Andy Macfarlane to Regional Manager of Scotland and the North

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 344.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $302.86. About 19,539 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 21,200 shares to 12,300 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.04, from 0.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold CB shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 264,476 shares or 3.26% more from 256,126 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.41% or 7,002 shares. Rech & Mgmt Communications owns 0.01% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 300 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 17,639 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Svcs holds 1.51% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) or 79,297 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Inc Adv invested in 0.37% or 10,947 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsr holds 18,003 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Cleararc Inc invested 0.29% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,900 are owned by Baldwin Invest Ltd. Rowland And Counsel Adv invested in 43,899 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Cibc Markets holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 71,999 shares.