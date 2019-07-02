Anthem (ANTM) Stake Raised by Verus Financial Partners Inc; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Increased Position by $16.72 Million

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27 million, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $175.43. About 12.56M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $279.74. About 1.13M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate

