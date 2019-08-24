Anthem (ANTM) Stake Raised by Carmignac Gestion; As Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake by $3.08 Million

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 197,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337.05 million, up from 977,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.33 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 57.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 59,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 44,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 103,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 371,666 shares traded or 18.75% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.13M shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $36.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 490,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.17M shares, and cut its stake in Line Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.93M shares. Ci Invests Inc invested in 0.07% or 220,700 shares. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 72,111 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers reported 1,500 shares stake. Virtu Fin Limited holds 8,287 shares. Cannell Peter B accumulated 4,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Ohio-based Schulhoff And Company Incorporated has invested 0.92% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Cetera Advsrs Lc holds 39,227 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.01% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) or 11,139 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 6,190 shares or 0% of the stock. Aurora Counsel stated it has 1.22% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Overbrook Mgmt Corp owns 347,077 shares. Whittier Trust owns 0.01% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 5,600 shares. 180,980 were reported by Stifel Fin Corporation. American Century Inc stated it has 44,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.