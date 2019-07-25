Anthem (ANTM) Stake Maintained by Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc; As Asml Holding N V (ASML) Shares Rose, Shareholder Citigroup Boosted Stake

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 62.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 72,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 189,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.40M, up from 116,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $293.63. About 1.18 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 542.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 53,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,625 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $230.61. About 303,845 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 22,130 shares to 347,961 shares, valued at $25.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,540 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,373 shares to 450,574 shares, valued at $85.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 107,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,422 shares, and cut its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (Call) (NASDAQ:VNOM).