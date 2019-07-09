Anthem (ANTM) Stake Maintained by Laurion Capital Management Lp; Lafleur & Godfrey Has Lowered Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $693,990 as Share Value Declined

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 340% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $284.36. About 485,762 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 10,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 238,469 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92 million, down from 248,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $60.07. About 3.36M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO READY TO BUY FUEL ON GLOBAL MARKET IF ISLA REFINERY CANNOT CONTINUE OPERATIONS- PRIME MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. to lead oil output growth through 2030, says top COP economist – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Successfully Navigates New Colorado O&G Drilling Rules – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GeoPark: Best Performing NYSE Oil Company – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norway’s oil and gas output at risk as strike looms – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are ConocoPhillipsâ€™s (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Hwg Holdings Limited Partnership has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wheatland Advsrs owns 2.14% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 41,973 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.36% or 7,937 shares in its portfolio. Navellier & Assocs Incorporated reported 37,012 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc reported 18,391 shares. Central Bancorporation And Trust Communications stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Carret Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.71% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.94% or 1.99M shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 2,345 shares. Blue Fincl invested in 0.36% or 10,219 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 512 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,822 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has invested 0.36% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 164,026 were accumulated by Qs Investors Ltd. 400,902 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,140 shares to 6,275 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.53 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Health insurers in red after Dem debate – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Call) by 33,100 shares to 56,900 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 49,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CSCO).