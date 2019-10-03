Anthem (ANTM) Stake Increased by Argent Trust Company; Axiom International Investors Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Upped by $4.74 Million

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 28,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.54 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $430.04 million, up from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $165.77. About 11.49 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 106.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 1,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 3,821 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 1,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $237.9. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Anthem, Inc. Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in Recognition of its Commitment to Building A Healthier, More Sustainable Future – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,157 shares to 47,656 shares, valued at $17.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,229 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWF).

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 36,320 shares to 20,545 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SMIN) by 24,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,800 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).