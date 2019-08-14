Anthem (ANTM) Stake Held by Churchill Management Corp; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raised Holding by $6.60 Million

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 1,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 17,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 15,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $9.5 during the last trading session, reaching $277.4. About 483,120 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 3,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, up from 5,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $56.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1768. About 2.18 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos plays games “here and there” but the CEO of Twitch wouldn’t call him a gamer; 02/05/2018 – USA Today: Amazon Echo or Google Home? For U.S. households, that’s changing; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Veteran Heads to Airbnb; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co by 33,231 shares to 5,619 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,888 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 136,000 shares. 3,928 were accumulated by Evergreen Capital Ltd Llc. Insight 2811 holds 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 113 shares. Exchange Capital Mngmt holds 4,662 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 28,876 shares stake. Culbertson A N Company has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bp Public Ltd Liability Co has 39,000 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Lvm Capital Mi owns 207 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services has invested 8.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security Bancorporation Of So Dak stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horseman reported 2,805 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Hamel Associate reported 278 shares. 1,374 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Lc. Moreover, Miles Capital has 1.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Td Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).