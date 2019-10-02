Anthem (ANTM) Stake Has Raised by Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda; Howland Capital Management Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Trimmed by $1.10 Million

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 10,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 29,535 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 40,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 1.59 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 84.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 1,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,399 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $239.21. About 604,822 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schulhoff And holds 1.42% or 26,744 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 2,700 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru invested 0.25% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jacobs & Co Ca owns 1.29% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 77,525 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 2.84M shares. Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department holds 0.28% or 12,064 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Everett Harris & Ca, a California-based fund reported 372,261 shares. Chilton Invest Communication Limited Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 31,841 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 25,377 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 14,474 shares. Toth Advisory Corp has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Capital Fund Management Sa reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Baillie Gifford & Company has 0.04% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 321,975 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd holds 0.6% or 32,950 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.02 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: United Parcel, PetroChina, Honeywell, CME and HP – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Commentary: Your Supply Chain Is Part Of Your Consumer Experience – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS To Hire About 100000 For Holiday Season – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS Incorporates Foreign Trade Zone Services Into Operations; Designates Four Airports As FTZs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valaris Plc: Maybe Vulnerable But Definitely Not Dead Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 19,079 shares to 648,152 shares, valued at $40.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1,957 shares to 3,530 shares, valued at $646,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,399 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Anthem, Inc. Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in Recognition of its Commitment to Building A Healthier, More Sustainable Future – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WellCare to divest health plans before Centene merger – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Anthem (ANTM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “UnitedHealth’s stock drops to pace Dow decliners, as it heads toward 6-month closing low – MarketWatch” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.