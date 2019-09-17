Anthem (ANTM) Stake Has Lifted by Sanders Capital Llc; Kepos Capital LP Upped Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 201,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $696.95 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $256.99. About 776,863 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 5,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, up from 29,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $151.8. About 1.87M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13,487 shares to 30,285 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,500 shares, and cut its stake in Onespaworld Holdings Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada owns 28,913 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.98% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3.42 million shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Iron Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,350 shares stake. Fiduciary Trust has 9,226 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.79% or 33,055 shares. 62,907 are owned by Heritage Mngmt Corporation. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 2,000 shares. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 15 shares. Mai Mngmt holds 0.03% or 4,676 shares. Shell Asset Management Company stated it has 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). South Texas Money Management has 1.27% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cognios Lc holds 0.49% or 8,455 shares in its portfolio. Highland Limited Partnership holds 0.23% or 26,000 shares.

