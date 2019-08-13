Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose While Systematic Financial Management LP Decreased Its Stake; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Upped Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Declined

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 1.94 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 2,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 7,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 10,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $286.54. About 398,433 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Foundry Ptnrs Lc has 1.47% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 263,039 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi reported 116,744 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management invested in 0.32% or 240,988 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability has 17,301 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Moreover, Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 64,269 are owned by Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mngmt. Whalerock Point Prtn Lc stated it has 3.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amer Interest Group Inc invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Saratoga Rech Investment reported 216,585 shares. West Chester Cap Advisors owns 1.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,700 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc holds 0.01% or 8,360 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 3,545 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hm Management Ltd Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 12,563 shares. Apriem Advsrs has 0.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,707 shares.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,772 shares to 66,028 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,471 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.80 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.