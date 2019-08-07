Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose While Suvretta Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Novartis A G (NVS) Share Price Rose, Verity & Verity Has Cut Its Position

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27M, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $7.42 during the last trading session, reaching $291.04. About 1.11 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 11,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 96,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, down from 108,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $88.22. About 6.74 million shares traded or 230.05% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 12/03/2018 – Novartis: Chief Digital Officer Bertrand Bodson Appointed to Executive Committee; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Revision of GSK Outlook Follows Announcement It Intends to Buy Out 36.5% Stake of Novartis in Consumer Health JV; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS APPOINTS JOHN TSAI HEAD OF GLOBAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS BEGINNING JOURNEY TO REBUILD TRUST WITH SOCIETY — PRESENTATION; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS SALE OF JV IN A NON-CORE SEGMENT IN BEST LONG-TERM INTERESTS OF NOVARTISSHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS CONTRACT WAS IN NO WAY RELATED TO GROUP DINNER CEO NARASIMHAN ATTENDED AT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP; 09/04/2018 – Novartis buying AveXis for $8.7 billion to strengthen gene therapy capabilities; 11/05/2018 – Lawmaker opens probe into Novartis over its dealings with Trump’s attorney; 23/03/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL AG: SANDOZ GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR PROPOSE; 10/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE: “Yesterday was not a good day for Novartis” #understatement via CEO Vasant Narasimhan. @pharmalot

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.86 billion for 17.50 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

