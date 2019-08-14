Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose While Suvretta Capital Management Trimmed by $5.21 Million Its Position; Violich Capital Management Stake in Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27M, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $11.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.99. About 803,445 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $65.1. About 718,061 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.17 million shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $542.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.20 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 700 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd accumulated 434,548 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The New York-based Clearbridge Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 481,016 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 286,822 are owned by Williams Jones And Ltd. Westwood Gp reported 845,757 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Ghp Inv Advsr Inc stated it has 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 2.18 million were reported by Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 3,382 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.08% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi reported 0.07% stake. Stanley has 4,073 shares. Moreover, L And S has 0.23% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 5.15% or 754,281 shares. Private Advisor Lc has invested 0.09% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares to 42,670 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).