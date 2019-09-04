Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose While Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Lowered Its Stake; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Increased Office Depot (ODP) Stake by $323,250 as Stock Declined

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 242,916 shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $259.53. About 30,746 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Llc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 351,816 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 0% or 722,050 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Limited Com owns 0.54% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 36.97 million shares. Citadel Limited Liability owns 411,008 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 38,982 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 441,089 shares. Scotia Capital accumulated 0% or 19,611 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited accumulated 26,825 shares. 5,000 were reported by Johnson Grp Inc Inc. Vanguard Grp owns 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 58.34 million shares. Congress Asset Com Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.35 million shares. 529,078 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 48,386 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Office Depot’s (ODP) Efforts Help Revive the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Office Depot Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow erases 589-point skid to end nearly flat in sharpest turnaround in 7 months – MarketWatch” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Office Depot (ODP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Worth Considering Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.