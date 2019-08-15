Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose While Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $638,575; Alkeon Capital Management Increases Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 216.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 224,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 328,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.50M, up from 103,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $93.46. About 367,781 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $272.24. About 309,350 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.06 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I’ve Been Boasting For 3 Weeks About What I Got Right, Time To Confess What I Got Wrong – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Us S/C Earnings E (EES) by 11,480 shares to 45,545 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Smlcap 600 (IJR) by 7,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Us Multifactor Etf.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Is Dollar Tree A Bargain Stock After Q4 Earnings? – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 31% in a Year: Will Momentum Sustain? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for BIG, DLTR, DG & COST This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial invested in 740,675 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 111,171 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie owns 20,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dorsal Management Ltd Co has 450,000 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 22,204 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The Rhode Island-based Parsons Management Ri has invested 0.15% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 109 shares. Motco accumulated 0% or 41 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 45,860 shares stake. Andra Ap has 0.18% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Department Mb Bankshares N A reported 1,210 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 0.06% or 208,940 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Van Eck reported 16,665 shares.