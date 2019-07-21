Anthem (ANTM) Shares Declined While Loews Upped Position; Caxton Associates LP Has Raised Holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) by $995,030 as Share Value Rose

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 123.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 26,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 21,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 779,102 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $302.12. About 938,702 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssr Mng Inc by 150,288 shares to 160,259 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 85,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,717 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,871 shares to 1,083 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 93,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,515 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office owns 8,160 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lpl accumulated 18,438 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.16% or 388,369 shares. Glenmede Co Na has 0.02% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 0.56% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 106,560 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,000 shares. 26,019 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com. Hillsdale Invest has 170 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 46,718 shares. Da Davidson & reported 7,088 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0% or 721 shares. 106,363 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,291 shares. 7,200 are held by Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd. Barr E S accumulated 476,848 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.