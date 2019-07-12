Anthem (ANTM) Shares Declined While Dsam Partners Llp Has Trimmed by $26.67 Million Its Position; Polygon Management LTD Upped National Cinemedia (NCMI) Position by $444,598; Stock Value Rose

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 93,696 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has risen 2.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $309.72. About 969,458 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Invesco Ltd stated it has 891,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,429 shares. Swiss Natl Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 143,900 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). 10,176 are held by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Broadview Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 596,384 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt owns 13,541 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&T Retail Bank reported 43,055 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invests Com Limited has invested 0.13% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Citadel Limited Liability Com reported 272,210 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd holds 0.01% or 169,800 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 1.52 million shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc owns 6,430 shares.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.