Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Zwj Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake by $2.18 Million as Stock Price Rose; Iridian Asset Management Stake in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Cut as Shares Declined

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 7,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 121,839 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.38M, up from 114,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05M shares traded or 40.55% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 51,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 4.71M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.67M, down from 4.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 1.14 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27,857 shares to 613,648 shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 13,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,062 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $6.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 2.45 million shares to 6.27M shares, valued at $158.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 5.19M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

