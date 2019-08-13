Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Lifted Holding; Monetary Management Group Has Raised Its Amphenol (APH) Position

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 956.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 11,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 12,680 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $86.07. About 1.46 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 171.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 19,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $282. About 1.00M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,966 shares to 1,425 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,193 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.