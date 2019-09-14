Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Has Cut Stake by $281.12 Million as Stock Price Rose; Capital One Financial (COF) Stock Price Declined While United Capital Financial Advisers Cut by $478,710 Its Stake

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 5,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 173,667 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.76M, down from 178,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 1.73 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp analyzed 996,880 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 5.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 billion, down from 6.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71 million shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 8.18 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salzhauer Michael invested in 3.25% or 74,587 shares. Gemmer Asset Llc reported 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Affinity Limited holds 59,110 shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fsi Grp Lc owns 3,460 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Burney has 109,177 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Cibc Inc holds 8,921 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 3,750 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc owns 65 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation holds 27,522 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Whittier Tru Communications holds 0.01% or 2,368 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Pennsylvania Trust Communications holds 17,292 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $15.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLP) by 90,894 shares to 754,410 shares, valued at $43.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 423,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 Term Corp Etf.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 242,962 shares to 854,831 shares, valued at $522.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 491,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 802,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.