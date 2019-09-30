Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 593 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 65,330 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 billion, down from 65,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 143,183 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.)

Tt International increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 3,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 32,898 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28 million, up from 29,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.15 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBDO) by 1,308 shares to 7,858 shares, valued at $70.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Grp Sp Ads Shs Adr 8 (NYSE:BABA) by 2.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Instructure Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexinfintech Hldgs Ltd by 1.06 million shares to 5.37 million shares, valued at $59.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 12,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,669 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).