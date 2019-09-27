Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Market Value Rose; American Financial Group Cut Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stake by $18.68 Million; Valuation Rose

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 352,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 560,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.07M, down from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 744,683 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 25/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson endorses merger between Sinclair Broadcasting, Tribune Media; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 13/03/2018 – Sinclair Names Larry Strumwasser To General Manager In Las Vegas, Nevada; 03/04/2018 – Trump blasts the news media as ‘fakers’ and defends Sinclair; 03/04/2018 – BuzzFeed News: One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the local; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Information About Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Earns 222 Emmy® Nominations in Local Markets across the U.S; 02/04/2018 – DEMOCRATS ASK DOJ TO REVIEW SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER REVIEW; 23/03/2018 – Ford Sinclair: PLC Awards – Winners announced; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR TO REGAIN US DISTRIBUTION FOR SILHOUETTE INSTALIFT

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $238.8. About 2.29M shares traded or 55.97% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.44 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39 million for 32.23 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 8,620 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brant Point Invest Management Limited Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 4.29 million shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 123,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.07% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Raging Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 754,261 shares or 6.84% of the stock. Weber Alan W has invested 3.68% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 48,890 shares. Huntington Bankshares has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 104 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership holds 241,700 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Captrust Fin Advsr holds 0% or 40 shares.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 50,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivo Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.