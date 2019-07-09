Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Tiger Eye Capital Raised Its Stake; Halsey Associates Decreased Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $337,588 as Market Value Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41 million, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $284.67. About 662,901 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 4,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.29M, down from 237,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $87.24. About 3.74M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M worth of stock or 152,634 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18M for 29.88 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.