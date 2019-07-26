Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Anchorage Capital Group Has Decreased Its Macys (Put) (M) Position as Shares Declined

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $299.01. About 678,080 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (M) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09M, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 3.74 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, INC. ANNOUNCES KAREN HOGUET, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, TO RETIRE FEBRUARY 2019; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Macy’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (M); 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INTERNATIONAL TOURIST SPENDING ROSE NEARLY 10% IN 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Macy’s Backstage coming to Fair Oaks Mall; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 24,500 shares to 143,754 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

