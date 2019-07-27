Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Lowered Position by $307,450 as Market Valuation Declined; Uss Investment Management LTD Cut Its Holding in Vale S A (VALE) as Share Value Were Volatile

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 450,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 11.99 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS COMPANY IS DELEVERAGING BUT WILL ANNOUNCE “ORGANIC EXPANSION” IN THE COMING MONTHS; 20/05/2018 – Vale Awaits Battery Revolution to Make Nickel Output Economic; 29/05/2018 – VALE SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES IT’LL BE INEVITABLE TO CUT OUTPUT; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET DEBT OF $14.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q CAPEX $890.0M; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL5.11B; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS TRUCKER STRIKE AFFECTING CO IN LIMITED WAY BUT IMPACT WILL INCREASE IF STRIKE CONTINUES; 04/04/2018 – Pension fund Previ not likely to sell its Vale shares in 2018; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET INCOME $1.59B; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR 2021, 2022 BONDS

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 1.41M shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $29.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 274,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

