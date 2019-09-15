Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Sector Gamma As Lifted Position by $9.61 Million; Southernsun Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by $3.17 Million

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 87.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 34,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 73,107 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.63M, up from 39,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71 million shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 60,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 789,596 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.41 million, down from 850,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.78 million shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $622.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 50,576 shares to 203,925 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 42,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,198 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Enterprise Financial Svcs accumulated 3,713 shares. Fdx Advisors has 6,147 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.05% stake. Raymond James Na has 4,620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wexford Cap Lp reported 156,983 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 128,326 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 992 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cipher Lp holds 0.53% or 120,109 shares. Burney Company owns 20,821 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 484,222 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Camarda Fin Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Proshare Advisors Limited Com holds 0.03% or 100,763 shares in its portfolio. Boston Partners holds 0.35% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 4.98 million shares.

