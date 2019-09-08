Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Renaissance Group Has Trimmed Holding; As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Valuation Declined, Holder Covalent Partners Lowered by $2.53 Million Its Holding

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 180,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 340,057 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 520,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 3.21 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 97,729 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.05M, down from 106,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.18M shares traded or 55.85% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28B for 12.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 125,188 shares to 910,485 shares, valued at $29.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 41,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Arkema Sa (ARKAY).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,600 shares to 43,255 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Com reported 22,385 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Nomura Inc reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Cushing Asset Mgmt LP has 0.13% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 267,034 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.29% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Woodstock Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 798,107 are held by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 410,554 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma owns 6.17M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Syntal Prtnrs invested 0.13% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt invested in 6.65 million shares or 1.18% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.17% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 3.93M shares.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.