Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Cut Its Position by $743,028; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Valuation Declined, Autus Asset Management Lifted by $527,940 Its Holding

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 2,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 6,269 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 8,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $292.95. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 8,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 58,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 49,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 5.58 million shares traded or 241.06% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 40,552 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 3.25M shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 79,411 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sandhill Capital Limited Liability Company holds 3.63% or 408,220 shares. 1.69 million are owned by Congress Asset Mgmt Ma. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 9,730 shares. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 56,184 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.06% or 184,837 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital LP has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Advisory Network Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 982 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 11,003 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,560 shares to 49,765 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,395 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.13 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

