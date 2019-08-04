Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Raised Stake by $360,074; Twin Tree Management LP Has Decreased Five Below (FIVE) Stake by $3.57 Million

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 73.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 28,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 10,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 39,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $109.23. About 1.35M shares traded or 21.10% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 18/05/2018 – Five Below Partners With Philadelphia Eagles for 2018 Eagles Autism Challenge 5K Run/Walk; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 1,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 177,747 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.01 million, up from 176,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 909,537 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2,463 shares to 117,778 shares, valued at $19.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,666 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98M for 54.62 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (Put) (NYSE:PFE) by 185,700 shares to 290,800 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc (Call) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Put) (NYSE:TMO).