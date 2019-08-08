Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Trimmed Stake; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Stock Value Rose, Cutler Investment Counsel Lifted Holding

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $286.5. About 1.22M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $129.76. About 4.20 million shares traded or 141.18% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25B for 14.80 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Us S/C Earnings E (EES) by 11,480 shares to 45,545 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I (USMV) by 6,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Iq Merger Arbitrage Etf (MNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 514,513 were accumulated by Cooke & Bieler Lp. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Communication invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,697 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 994 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc owns 2,057 shares. Jag Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.25% or 12,606 shares in its portfolio. 18,880 were reported by Daiwa Group. North Star Management Corp holds 0.07% or 5,121 shares. Hl Svcs Ltd Llc invested in 144,469 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Raymond James & Assocs has 1.11 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Webster National Bank & Trust N A invested in 17,728 shares or 0.31% of the stock. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Foster And Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,782 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.