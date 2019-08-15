Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Cut Its Holding by $638,575 as Market Valuation Rose; As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Market Valuation Declined, Aviva Plc Cut by $5.19 Million Its Holding

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 38,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 57,231 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, down from 95,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $131.45. About 691,618 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI) by 6,078 shares to 20,931 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I (USMV) by 6,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $306.53 million for 16.27 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 98,286 shares to 680,162 shares, valued at $80.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 16,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 725,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).