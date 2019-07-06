Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Partner Fund Management LP Has Cut Stake by $30.04 Million as Share Price Declined; As Newell Brands (NWL) Shares Declined, Sasco Capital Lifted Its Stake

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 105,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 346,397 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.41 million, down from 451,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 957,448 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18M, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 1.92M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees After-Tax Proceeds of About $2.2B; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Hldrs; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Teams Up With Icahn to Counter Starboard (Correct); 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS CURRENT SITUATION AT NEWELL ‘UNACCEPTABLE’; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD ISSUES LETTER TO NEWELL HOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer reviews the prospects at Newell Brands after a proxy fight with Carl Icahn and Starboard Value ends peacefully; 14/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board agree to buy stake if elected; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – WITH EXPECTED ELECTION OF ATCHISON AND JUDITH SPRIESER AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, NEWELL BRAND’S BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.37 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 419,833 shares to 514,407 shares, valued at $32.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 126,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 50,627 shares. Motco invested in 0% or 1,939 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Llc reported 643 shares stake. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Llc has 0.14% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Jpmorgan Chase And has 4.94M shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership stated it has 7,394 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co owns 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 2.78 million shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 15,802 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 285,938 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 687,166 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests Communication has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Reilly Fincl Limited Co accumulated 1,000 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 539,840 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl by 431,481 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $45.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 425,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).