Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Increased Position by $900,900 as Stock Price Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined While Js Capital Management Lowered Position by $364,000

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 243,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, down from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $177.78. About 6.76 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 50,350 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45 million, up from 47,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $250.45. About 1.26 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 95,400 shares to 123,100 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,499 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 36.43 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.