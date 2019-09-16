Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Northpointe Capital Has Trimmed Position; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Chilton Investment Co Decreased Holding

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 50,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 827,837 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $172.17M, down from 878,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.81 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 8,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 10,764 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, down from 19,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71M shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.18 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

