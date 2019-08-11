Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Macquarie Group LTD Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Panagora Asset Management Has Cut Hanesbrands (HBI) Holding by $414,001

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 24,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 31,629 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 55,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 3.02 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI); 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 2,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 100,167 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.75 million, down from 103,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 906,642 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 536,350 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $48.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 38,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 28,362 shares to 77,068 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enel Americas Sa (NYSE:ENI) by 40,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets reported 260,599 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 4.29M shares. Bbva Compass National Bank holds 121,377 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 4,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 94,137 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. 27,250 are owned by Bridges. Advisory Ltd Co reported 16,725 shares. Finance Advantage Inc stated it has 4.35% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Barclays Pcl invested in 0.01% or 581,953 shares. 14,615 were accumulated by Susquehanna Interest Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership. 3,649 are owned by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Merian Invsts (Uk) stated it has 42,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett Inc invested in 19,375 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 157,843 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Evans Gerald bought $147,350 worth of stock.

