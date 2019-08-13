Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Boosted Its Holding by $20.82 Million; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position Has Upped by Dsam Partners Llp

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 62.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 72,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 189,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.40 million, up from 116,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $287.49. About 546,920 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 805,338 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 0.21% or 4,680 shares. Century Inc has invested 0.24% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 57,300 are owned by Hightower Advsr Limited Com. 25 are held by Vigilant Mgmt Lc. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jacobs & Ca stated it has 0.46% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.04% or 26,770 shares. Savant Capital Lc holds 1,432 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Fjarde Ap has 54,535 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 64 shares. Paloma Partners Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 10,822 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Com reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “11 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.