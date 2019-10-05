Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Upped Stake; As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Cut Its Position by $770,661

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 84.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 1,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,399 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $241.79. About 898,814 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 3,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86 million, down from 36,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $217.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,730 shares to 97,135 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.61 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Rmb Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 39,677 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.99M shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank has 43,913 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Tributary Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 4,400 shares. Everence Management owns 0.87% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 25,357 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 2.12% or 32,889 shares. Welch Gp Limited Liability holds 147,164 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 1.01% or 14,378 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 57,235 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has 963,446 shares. Renaissance Tech has 0.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 888,265 shares. Ser Automobile Association reported 1.05M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Boston Prtnrs has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 178,404 shares or 2.03% of the stock.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “After A Year Of Volatility, Which Sector ETFs Are In the Black? – ETF Trends” on October 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Lowe’s – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Home Depot’s Second Quarter Was Better Than It Looked – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.