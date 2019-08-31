Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Highline Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Murphy Capital Management Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 32,618 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, down from 36,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.48M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 59,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 278,858 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.03M, down from 338,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21 billion for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 316,700 shares to 978,557 shares, valued at $57.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Cap Lc owns 5,332 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Company has 1.81% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cap Guardian Tru has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pioneer Bankshares N A Or stated it has 3,245 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Washington Bankshares holds 4,238 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Provise Mngmt Gp Lc holds 0.05% or 2,196 shares. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.22% or 11,538 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 164,650 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 1.96% or 17,672 shares. 11,399 are owned by Guyasuta Investment. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 96,321 shares. Nadler Fin Grp reported 1,902 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.36% or 470,009 shares.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 16,802 shares to 66,131 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.