Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Highline Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; As Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Lowered Position

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 59,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 278,858 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.03 million, down from 338,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.33M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 99.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 26,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 58 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 26,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $105.33. About 2.70M shares traded or 41.44% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 27/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO MADDOX SAYS CO. ISN’T FOR SALE; 02/05/2018 – WYNN COMMENTS ON SUIT FILED BY ELAINE WYNN; 16/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAYS BOSTON HARBOR PROPERTY NOT FOR SALE – CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Galaxy Entertainment Group and Wynn Resorts Limited Announce Investment; 15/03/2018 – Steve Wynn May Seek to Sell His 12% Stake in Wynn Resorts–Update; 11/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN); 04/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Urges Shareholders to Vote for All Three Wynn Directors; 30/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CUTS TIES TO SALON MANAGER AFTER FOUNDER’S EXIT; 27/04/2018 – Las Vegas RJ: BREAKING: Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox has officially proposed removing the Wynn name from the company’s $2.5B; 06/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Comments on ISS Recommendation that Wynn Resorts Shareholders “WITHHOLD” Votes from Legacy Director John J. Hagenbu

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tim Particip (NYSE:TSU) by 391,274 shares to 590,852 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mesa Air Group by 106,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Integer Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 3,731 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.08% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 2.08M shares. Fayez Sarofim & stated it has 41,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,674 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors has 0.01% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 300 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 254,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 970 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 17,514 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,340 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Amer reported 41,536 shares. Cap Intll Sarl has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Victory Capital Management reported 1,425 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.45 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.