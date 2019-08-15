Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Greenleaf Trust Raised Stake; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Value Rose, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Boosted by $596,160 Its Holding

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 109,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 6.93 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – SEN. WARREN SAYS FED TO HOLD PUBLIC VOTE ON WELLS FARGO PLAN; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion in regulatory settlement over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 05/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett soothes investors fears of a trade war; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: CO. WILL PAY $480M; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shakeup Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Investor group says Wells Fargo to publish report on sales scandal

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 33.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 1,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 5,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 4,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $272.21. About 388,919 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Leon Cooperman’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,900 shares to 13,340 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 11,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,612 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Pcl reported 0.69% stake. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny owns 476,713 shares. Cap World Invsts stated it has 0.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma accumulated 0.86% or 42.42 million shares. Pggm Invests reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cobblestone Advsrs Llc Ny has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Advisory Alpha Lc invested in 0% or 1,832 shares. Natixis invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Girard Ptnrs Limited owns 0.37% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 41,261 shares. Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2.02M shares. Burns J W & New York reported 4,769 shares stake. 52,971 were reported by Hartford Fincl. Hrt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.44% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Calamos Wealth Management Lc reported 15,350 shares. Iowa State Bank accumulated 105,728 shares.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 9,530 shares to 18,708 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sasol Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SSL) by 15,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,989 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Adr (NYSE:ETN).